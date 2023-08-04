Castile – La Mancha | The irrigators of the Tagus-Segura take to the Supreme Court the new cut in the transfer that benefits La Mancha

04/08/2023 and las 09:14 CEST

The Government now sends almost 1 cubic hectometre of water per month to the municipalities of the Cuenca Alta del Guadiana that it extracts from the flow for irrigation in the province of Alicante

The water war is fought in the courts. On this occasion the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct (SCRATS) has denounced the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge for applying a new cut to the already cut Tajo-Segura transfer for the urban supply of fifteen municipalities in the stain. All of them located in the Upper basin of the Guadiana river and with a population of 100,000 inhabitants as a whole.

This newspaper already announced at the end of June that the central government had decided to apply a new cut to the water that reaches the province of Alicante through the Tagus-Segura transfer. Of the amounts approved by the Central Commission for the Exploitation of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct in the months of May, June and July, more than 3 cubic hectometres have already been withdrawn.

It was during the month of May when the Government launched this measure for the first time. On that occasion, 1.24 cubic hectometres of the 27 cubic hectometres that it was agreed to send from the Tagus Basin to the Segura Basin were also eliminated. And this in order to meet the existing supply needs in the conduction for the incorporation of resources to the Manchego plainthe one known as Manchego pipe.

In other words, a transfer is carried out on top of another transfer. From the Tagus-Segura to the Tagus-Guadiana.

The irrigators of the province of Alicante affected by this cut on the already existing cut consider this new “outrageous”that’s it“to the water they need to irrigate the crops in the so-called Huerta de Europa.

“This is illegal and you can appeal both administratively and criminally,” he said at the time. Angel Urbina, authorized voice in the Tajo-Segura transfer and president of the Central Board of Users of Vinalopó, l’Alacantí and the Marina Baixa Water Consortium. Well then, a month later the Central Union of Irrigators has presented a contentious-administrative appeal before the Supreme Court for this matter.

Those affected are not opposed to the central government transferring water to the Manchega Pipeline as long as the collection of these flows is carried out from the Entrepeñas and Buendía reservoir. “But now it is being done at the expense of the water transferred from the Tagus to the Segura and on one concession another cannot be given because, in that case, what they are doing is taking away part of the water that legally corresponds to us,” Urbina points out.

For those affected, it is another grievance for the irrigators of Alicante by the Teresa Ribera Ministry. “It turns out that to the 3 cubic hectometres that they have been cutting from us since February, due to the increase in the ecological flow of the Tagus by going from 6 to 7 cubic meters per second, 1 more cubic hectometre is now added per month for the Manchega Pipeline. A total of between 45 and 48 cubic hectometres are taken from us per year from the transfer to irrigate the fields and that means 25% less water for the province,” laments Ángel Urbina.

manchega pipeline

The supply to the Upper Guadiana River Basin through the Manchega Pipeline is contemplated in the Tagus Hydrological Plan with a limit of 50 cubic hectometers. “But this water can in no case come from the Tajo-Segura transfer concession because it is untouchable by law,” Urbina stresses, insisting on denouncing the “illegality” of the new cut applied by the Ministry led by Teresa Ribera, and whom they contemplate demanding responsibilities.

The diversion of the flows from the Tagus-Segura to La Mancha began in May. Two months after the completion of the construction works of the Manchega Pipeline that the president Jose Maria Barreda announced in the courts in March 2005. A great pipeline of 180 kilometers inaugurated by the new president Emiliano García Page that carries water from the Tagus River to the Manchega Plain.

“It turns out that the only ones who are backed by a legal framework are the irrigators of Levante. However, our water is reduced for all possible reasons: due to the increase in flows, due to exploitation regulations or by the pure whim of the minister. But for the tables of Daimiel or for the municipalities of La Mancha, there is not even a need for legal support to give them water. We have a legal framework that is applied to us with viciousness and extreme rigor while other areas and uses, even outside from the Tagus basin, water is transferred to them without legal basis and without any contemplation or rigor”, indicated the president of Asaja-Alicante, José Vicente Andreu, emphasizing that the Tagus does not belong to the Llanura Manchega hydrographic basin “and, therefore, what is being done is a transfer outside the law”.

The agrarian organization demanded from the ministerial officials that this fact not be allowed again, but its requirements have been ignored. “We agree that the Manchega Pipeline receives water from the Tagus but that it is not at the expense of the little water that they send us and that already includes cutting a Ecological flow It is worth remembering that, since February, it has gone from six to seven cubic hectometres”.

Another stumbling block for the Alicante countryside after in the last two months the Central Commission for the Exploitation of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct have raised to level 3 the situation of risk due to lack of rain. Therefore, in application of current regulations, a transfer could be authorized in a discretionary manner, but motivated, of up to 20 cubic hectometers. However the Ministry for Ecological Transition has decided to finally reduce the flow to 15 cubic hectometres in both June and July. Five cubic hectometres less than the allowed limit.

depleted aquifers

And to all this is added that while Castilla-La Mancha multiplies the almond harvest drying up the aquifers, this same crop sinks in Alicante.

In the Manchego territory, hundreds of thousands of hectares of irrigated almond trees have been planted in recent years. plantations that feed on some aquifers that increasingly provide less water to the rivers due to the unbridled level of exploitation suffered by the wells. Paradoxically, the same rivers whose Ecological flow The Ministry for the Ecological Transition wants to preserve by drastically cutting water shipments from surplus basins to deficit basins.

In this sense, the case of the province of Alicante with the transfer of Tagus-Segura It is especially paradigmatic.

“In hydrology there is a very clear and very basic principle. Rivers dry up because aquifers are depleted, not because it doesn’t rain for a year,” he said this week. Jose Vicente AndreuPresident of Asaja-Alicante.

However, in Castilla-La Mancha, irrigated almond farms continue to increase. Only last year this cultivation increased by 7%, which, according to Andreu, clearly explains “the overexploitation in which the 23 aquifer of La Mancha is immersed, which has had the consequence that the Tablas de Daimiel National Park has been drying”.

“Discriminatory Treatment”

“While in other regions of Spain production records are achieved, extracting water from aquifers in an agony state, in our province the crop that was Alicante’s watchword, languishes due to the political decisions that make it necessary to close aquifers without the proper substitute flow, despite the fact that there is one through the Júcar-Vinalopó transfer. Or due to the application of a Xylella eradication program that has ended the crop but not the disease while it is wasp plague It keeps moving forward”, lamented Andreu, insisting on denouncing the “systematic contempt that for too many years” the province of Alicante has been receiving from the Government of Spain.

“I am sincerely glad that our fellow farmers from La Mancha are successful and doing well, but I ask for a similar treatment for the farmers alicantinos. Only that, a similar treatment,” stressed the provincial president of Asaja.

For all this, the agricultural sector of Alicante once again denounces the “discriminatory treatment” of the central government. While Alicante farmers are forced to close their wells and suffer cuts Tagus-Segura transfers without guarantees of providing substitute water contributions in the short term, alluding to the urgent need to preserve aquifers and ecological flow of the rivers, in other Autonomous Communities are overexploiting underground water masses without apparent restrictions that precisely feed the rivers.

