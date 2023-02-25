During 2022, 223 cubs of the species were born in the autonomous community

He Iberian Lynx Its situation in Spain is progressively and evidently improving and it continues to expand throughout several autonomous communities. Castilla-La Mancha has an estimated Iberian lynx population of more than 582 specimens, counting on the 223 puppies born in 2022, the regional councilor for Sustainable Development, José Luis Escudero, has highlighted.

The counselor has provided these figures during the release at the El Borril farmlocated in Polán, of a pair of Iberian lynxes born in 2022, who are currently one year old: a male named ‘Tempo’, who comes from the National Iberian Lynx Reproduction Center in Silves (Portugal) and Tesla, a female born in the Captive Breeding Center of La Olivilla (Jaén), dependent on the Junta de Andalucía.

These two lynx were released last week in the Montes de Toledo reintroduction area, and a third will be released in the coming weeks in the eastern Sierra Morena reintroduction area, they will be the only copies to be released in 2023 in Castilla-La Mancha within the European program ‘Life Lynx Connect’, the Ministry of Sustainable Development has reported in a press release.

Escudero has highlighted that “the favorable evolution of the reintroduction project has made it possible to lay the foundations for the recovery process of the Iberian lynx in the region”. The head of Sustainable Development has valued, that when eight years have passed since the first Iberian lynxes were released within the framework of the ‘Life Iberlince’ project, the efforts that have been made in Castilla-La Mancha during this period have allowed the establishment of three areas of stable presence of this threatened feline.

Castilla-La Mancha has a lynx population of about 582 individuals | PEXELS

With the pair of lynxes that have now been released, more than 118 specimens have already been released in Castilla-La Mancha since 2014, indicated Escudero, who added that in this new stage, framed within the ‘Lynx Connect’ project, set as a challenge to consolidate existing populations, connect them with each other and reduce threats to the species.

In this sense, he said that during 2022, 223 cubs of the species were born in the autonomous communityof which 107 did so in the Montes de Toledo, which according to Escudero “marks a new historical milestone in the conservation of the species.”

223 puppies born in 2022

Likewise, it has indicated that the monitoring carried out by environmental agents and other technicians has allowed the detection of a total of 84 wild litters with (at least) those 223 puppies, 107 of them in the Montes de Toledo, 65 in the Eastern Sierra Morena, 47 in the western Sierra Morena and four in the province of Albacete.

At present there are settled a total of 112 territorial females: 53 in Montes de Toledo, 37 in Sierra Morena Oriental, 21 in Sierra Morena Occidental and one in the province of Albacete, while the total population in Castilla-La Mancha is 359 individuals older than one year (adults and juveniles) and the 223 puppies born in 2022, placing the figures above 582 copies.

Castilla-La Mancha has a lynx population of about 582 individuals | PEXELS

In this regard, Escudero has stated: “As a regional government we have complied with the recovery of a species typical of our territory and that it was extinct and we have met the objectives that were set in 2003, with the approval of the Recovery Plan for the Iberian lynx and the critical areas for the survival of the species in the region were declared sensitive areas”. And he added that he has also fulfilled “the objectives set by the different ‘Life’ projects that have been taking place for the recovery of this species: Priorimancha, Iberlince and Life Lynx Connect”.

……..

Contact of the Environment section: [email protected]