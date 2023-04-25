Home » Castres has found Rory Kockott’s successor
Rory Kockott will no longer be Castres last season. A few weeks ago, on Instagram, the former scrum half of the Tarn club had announced his desire for a change of scenery, to see something else. After his playing career, which he ended at the end of last season, he joined the staff of Pierre-Henry Broncan to take care of the defense, a position left vacant after the departure of Joe Worsley, the former England international.

Kockott, who was at the end of his contract, will therefore only have stayed for a year. To replace him, Jeremy Davidson, Broncan’s successor, has set his sights on Steven Setephano who had been in charge of this sector for a few months in Grenoble, a Pro D2 team, which has one of the best defenses in the championship. The New Zealand native turned down a contract extension in Isère, as explained The Dauphine, to sign a two-year contract. Setephano, who, third line, played in Grenoble from 2015 to 2020, had also, before joining the Alps, carried out a test in Castres.

