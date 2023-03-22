Castres, who has been used for several months to recruit promising young players, especially in Pro D2, could make an exception. The leaders of the Tarn club, who would like to avoid living through a next season as complex as the present one (11th in the Top 14, three points ahead of the play-off), are studying the possibility of recruiting Anthony Watson, l 29-year-old English international, holder in the last three matches of the XV de la Rose in the Six Nations Tournament.
The Leicester player, who played in Bath from 2013 to 2022, is tempted, like a lot of his little English comrades, by an experience in France, where the financial conditions are more interesting than in the Premiership. Watson would be expected in the coming days to visit the city and the facilities of the last finalist of the French Championship.
Jack Willis, English international who plays at Stade Toulousain. (F. Lancelot/The Team)
Of the 23 players on the match sheet to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, three players are already in the Top 14 for 2023-2024: David Ribbans, second line who will play in Toulon, Joe Marchant, center or winger who has signed up with Stade Français, and of course Jack Willis, who will continue the adventure with Stade Toulousain… Anthony Watson could be the fourth. This leak poses a real problem for Steve Borthwick who, if the English Federation does not change the rule, will not be able to retain them in the English selection after the World Cup.