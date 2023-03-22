Of the 23 players on the match sheet to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, three players are already in the Top 14 for 2023-2024: David Ribbans, second line who will play in Toulon, Joe Marchant, center or winger who has signed up with Stade Français, and of course Jack Willis, who will continue the adventure with Stade Toulousain… Anthony Watson could be the fourth. This leak poses a real problem for Steve Borthwick who, if the English Federation does not change the rule, will not be able to retain them in the English selection after the World Cup.