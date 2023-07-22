Catalans affected by a virus – breaking latest news

“A significant part of the rose was affected by a gastrointestinal virus.” The debut on the field of the bianconeri in the USA has therefore been postponed: the next match will be on 27 July against Milan

The friendly match between Barcelona and Juventus scheduled at Levi’s Stadium has been cancelled. The reason – communicated by the Blaugrana club in an official statement – is because “a significant part of the squad was affected by a gastrointestinal virus”. Barcelona and Juventus should have played this friendly in the context of the Soccer Champions Tour on the Italian night (7.30 pm in the United States), which also involves Milan and Real Madrid, the next opponents of the Bianconeri’s overseas tests.

For Juventus therefore – barring new changes to the schedule – the appointment with the first friendly in the USA is postponed to the evening of 27 July (i.e. at 4.30 Italian time on the 28th), when Allegri’s team will face Milan in the Dignity Health Sports Park, a 27,000-seat facility in Carson, California, in the county of Los Angeles. Finally, the last match will be on August 2 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando (Florida) against Real Madrid.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

