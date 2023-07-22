Home » Catalans affected by a virus – breaking latest news
Sports

Catalans affected by a virus – breaking latest news

by admin
Catalans affected by a virus – breaking latest news

“A significant part of the rose was affected by a gastrointestinal virus.” The debut on the field of the bianconeri in the USA has therefore been postponed: the next match will be on 27 July against Milan

The friendly match between Barcelona and Juventus scheduled at Levi’s Stadium has been cancelled. The reason – communicated by the Blaugrana club in an official statement – is because “a significant part of the squad was affected by a gastrointestinal virus”. Barcelona and Juventus should have played this friendly in the context of the Soccer Champions Tour on the Italian night (7.30 pm in the United States), which also involves Milan and Real Madrid, the next opponents of the Bianconeri’s overseas tests.

For Juventus therefore – barring new changes to the schedule – the appointment with the first friendly in the USA is postponed to the evening of 27 July (i.e. at 4.30 Italian time on the 28th), when Allegri’s team will face Milan in the Dignity Health Sports Park, a 27,000-seat facility in Carson, California, in the county of Los Angeles. Finally, the last match will be on August 2 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando (Florida) against Real Madrid.

July 22, 2023 (change July 22, 2023 | 20:01)

© breaking latest news

See also  Volleyball World, towards Katowice: Slovenia-Italy like a year ago

You may also like

Messi makes dream debut at Inter Miami

Report: New Zealand women’s national team evacuates hotel...

Nhrada for Schick: Leverkusen brought in the Nigerian...

Barcelona vs. Juventus Preseason Friendly Match Cancelled Due...

GENERAL ELECTIONS 23J | All or nothing for...

one year before the Paris 2024 Olympics, the...

Full card for Kalle Rovanperä who takes off...

Uzbek joy in the UFC. Muradov passed the...

Hungarian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen...

Austria is defeated by Bulgaria in EM preliminary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy