Home » Catalog of national ice and snow events released, two competitions settled in Inner Mongolia-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
Sports

Catalog of national ice and snow events released, two competitions settled in Inner Mongolia-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

by admin

The State Sports General Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism have announced the release of the “Travel with the Events” 2023-2024 national ice and snow events catalog. This catalog features a total of 20 national ice and snow events, with two of them being settled in Inner Mongolia.

The first event, the 2023-2024 season National Freestyle Skiing Aerials Championship, is scheduled to take place from December 22 to 31, 2023 at the Jinlongshan Ski Resort in Zhalantun City, Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This competition will include individual and optional action competitions for the Open Group, Youth Group, and Mixed Group.

The second event, the 2023-2024 National Biathlon Championships, is set to be held at the Liangcheng County Ski Resort, Ulanqab City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from January 4 to 10, 2024. The competition events for this championship include a range of men’s and women’s events such as sprints, individual races, pursuits, and relays. Both of these competitions will also serve as the qualifying competition for the “Fourteen Winters” freestyle skiing aerials and biathlon.

These events are expected to attract numerous participants and spectators, contributing to the promotion and development of winter sports in Inner Mongolia. The announcement of these settled events is a significant step towards bringing national ice and snow events to the region. This development is a testament to the growing significance of winter sports and the significant role they play in promoting tourism and outdoor activities.

The release of the national ice and snow events catalog marks an exciting opportunity for winter sports enthusiasts and athletes to showcase their talents and compete on a national platform. The events will also serve as a platform for the region to highlight its natural beauty and infrastructure for winter sports.

See also  Transfer market Inter, striker in 72 hours: Thuram faded, Correa close

As the preparations for these events get underway, excitement and anticipation are building, and all eyes are on Inner Mongolia as it prepares to host these prestigious national ice and snow events.

You may also like

EURO | Turks are moody and unpredictable. It...

Jonathan Bauman and Cristhian Ortiz would stay in...

Japanese Daiki Hashioka (STVV) in the picture at...

Go skiing in Carinthia: all the reasons to...

The 2023 Badminton World Tour Finals concluded and...

Pöltl and Toronto are defeated by defending champions

Vladimir Gutiérrez focused on MLB

Bonga and Ibaka protagonists, Bayern Munich victorious over...

La Liga – Roberto doubles Barcelona 3-2 Almeria,...

Atlanta SIGNED pitcher from Arizona and KBO

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy