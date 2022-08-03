First experience away from home for the pivot born on the island of Ischia “I will miss the sea, but the Logiman proposal immediately convinced me”

WEAPONS

Logiman Broni formalizes its fourth player. This is the pivot Caterina Mattera, 21, from Ischia, who wore the women’s Nico Basket tank top (Serie A2, South group) with which she finished with 6.9 points and 8.1 rebounds on average per match.

Tomorrow the long race will reach the Giulio Onesti Olympic preparation center in Rome, where the under 23 3 against 3 national team meeting will begin (the new Castelnovese Giovanna Elena Smorto will also be present), in view of the Fiba Nations League, which will be played in Bucharest from 5 to 8 August.

ready for debut

Caterina is impatient to start her experience in Oltrepo: «Broni was a company that, seen from the outside, has always impressed me well, starting with the warmth of the public. – She explains her – All the girls who have been there have spoken well to me, it’s a big family. When my agent told me about this possibility and the relaunch project Broni has in mind, I immediately accepted their proposal, without even thinking about it for a moment ».

Mattera started from an early age with the ball in wedges: «My mother has always played basketball, so she took me to the fields: it was easy to get passionate – she says -. When her mother stopped playing she became a coach and so it was she who put me on the court for the first time. Now my mom is president of the club, the Ischia Cestistica, to which I owe my debut. Then I went to Cercola, a suburb of Naples, so Battipaglia borrowed me to play in the national finals. I stayed there for five seasons, before spending last summer at Nico Basket. Unfortunately, at the end of the season, relegation to Serie B came, a very different result from expectations. I really want to redeem myself ».

first experience in the north

After several seasons in the South, he is now joining the Northern group: «Surely the Northern group has always had the highest levels. They will be very intense matches ». Mattera was one of the first choices of coach Michael Magagnoli due to his characteristics and his young age: “I like to play in the post, I’ve been doing it since I was little, but above all I love to play for my teammates, so I put myself at the service of the team” .. He boasts 31 appearances with national youth teams: «The most important result is fifth place at the Under 17 World Cup in Minsk in 2018. – he explains – In these days I will be busy with the under 23 team of 3 against 3. I am proud to wear the blue shirt. Then I’ll think of Broni ». Returning from Bucharest he will enjoy a few days in her Ischia: «I will miss the sea very much in Broni, my great passion after basketball». –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI