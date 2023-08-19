Cautious World Championship start by heptathlete Lagger

Sarah Lagger started her heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest with a time of 14.21 seconds over 100 m hurdles. This resulted in 21st place after the first discipline with 949 points. The Carinthian stayed three hundredths of a second above her season best, but had the most headwind in her run (-1.1). Because of a heavy thunderstorm and heavy rain, the start of the World Cup on Saturday in the stadium was delayed by an hour.

The best was the American Taliyah Brooks (12.78/1.158) ahead of her compatriot, the favorite and Götzis winner Anna Hall (12.97/1.129). Compared to the heptathlon in Bydgoszcz in July, which Lagger won, she had run a faster hurdles sprint in Hungary and 14.28 in Poland. That gives hope for the rest of the World Cup.

