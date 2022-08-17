Home Sports Cavaliere promotes the Voghe “Good signals, we’ll have fun”
Cavaliere promotes the Voghe “Good signals, we’ll have fun”

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

August 15, 2022

VOGHERA

The first steps of the new Vogherese convey excellent feelings to the Rossoneri patron Oreste Cavaliere. «I followed the team closely during the retreat in Val d’Aosta, and I must say that the guys worked hard and the group consolidated very well. I want to congratulate the athletic trainer Federico Pinto for his professionalism. In the first friendlies against higher category formations I saw a very square Vogherese and also the alarm that had been created for the central defense has already returned, the new arrivals Bacaloni and Puka are proving to be two players up to the situation ».

The Rossoneri president already sees Giacomotti’s imprint on the team: «This year, Mr. Giacomotti can make an impact right from the start of the season with his working methodology and his idea of ​​the game, and I see that the boys are following him carefully. I am convinced that we can have fun ». The patron Cavaliere then took the defense of the general manager Ettore Menicucci, who was targeted by hostile choruses from the Rossoneri fans as had happened in recent months: «I was not pleased to listen to certain choirs. There may be an antipathy linked to his past in Pavia, but a person must be evaluated for what he is doing. I want to underline that Menicucci is working well, he has organized a wonderful training camp in the Aosta Valley and is very active on the market. I wanted it within the Vogherese, and I’m happy with this choice. I invite the fans to cheer on the team and do one less chorus against Menicucci, perhaps thinking more about the choreography and the smoke bombs ».

In terms of the market, the Rossoneri could evaluate other possible additions, with particular reference to the under: «We must register the team, as well as the club, always with a view to improving ourselves. On the corporate level, the main concept is that you have to work more as a group and less as individuals. Regarding the market, I can say that we are planning to include some more young players, especially among the class of 2004, to complete the squad. As far as the outgoing market is concerned, there will be no further news ». –

