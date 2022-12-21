Home Sports Cavaliers 7 players beat Jazz Mitchell with 23 points and Markkanen 24+6 – Xinhua English.news.cn
On December 20th, Beijing time, the new NBA regular season continued, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (21 wins and 11 losses) continued their winning streak. Mitchell scored 23 points, Osman scored 22 points, and Allen scored 20 points and 11 rebounds. They led the team to gradually establish a big score advantage. The Cavaliers beat the Utah Jazz 122-99 at home (17 wins and 16 losses) . The Cavaliers won 4 consecutive victories, and the Jazz suffered 2 consecutive losses.

In this game, Mitchell scored 23 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist, Osman contributed 22 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block, and Allen contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks. For the Jazz, Markkanen scored 24 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals, Clarkson scored 23 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal, and Kessler scored 11 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

Both starting lineups

Jazz: Vanderbilt, Kessler, Clarkson, Markkanen, Conley

Cavaliers: Allen, Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley

