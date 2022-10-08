As the confessions of many famous footballers show, it is not uncommon for football to create psychological problems, forcing football stars to seek help from specialists. And Cavani confirms it …

Football is the most important of the less important things, said a certain Arrigo Sacchi. Which means that, like everything that happens, it has an impact on people’s lives. The defeat of your team can worsen (and not even slightly) the mood of a person, while an unexpected victory always gives a breath of optimism. And if this happens to those who watch the games at the stadium or on TV, imagine what can happen to those who go to the pitch. But as the confessions of many famous footballers show, it is absolutely not uncommon for football to create psychological problems, forcing the football stars to ask for help from specialists.

And the last on the list to admit it is Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan, currently at Valencia, gave an interview to the newspaper Relief, explaining that a footballer must think about all aspects of his life to improve his performance, including psychological therapy. And the first time the Matador has felt the need is after a match that can easily be included in the list of trauma … “The first time I did it was after the remuntanda of Barcelona when I was at Paris Saint “Germain. It hit me a lot and certain things make you overloaded.” After all, there are many unexpected results, but that 6-1, especially after the first leg ended 4-0 and the goal of the French advantage (precisely with Cavani) is sensational … See also Liga, Barcelona-Sevilla 1-0: Pedri makes magic

“In five minutes everything we were doing changed. It was a huge blow, which we could not control. And even if we talk about football, it is something that touches you on other levels as well, with symptoms of anxiety, cold sweats … I was very agitated when I was sleeping and at some point I was even afraid to sleep “. Enough to ask for help. “I was wondering ‘do I have some head problems?’. I went to the PSG doctor, whom I love very much, who told me ‘what is happening to you is happening to so many other people in different fields’. that I was not a superhero. ” In short, that remuntada for PSG was a real nightmare. And if someone claims that you can’t end up in therapy for a game … well, you can send him to ask Cavani …

