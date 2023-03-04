After a series of up-and-down matches, Cavese is called to seek victory at all costs to fuel her dream of promotion. Opposite, for the eighth day of the second round, there is the tricky formation of Santa Maria Capua Vetere: the Gladiator. At the kick-off, in a typically winter climate, characterized by a leaden sky that seems to threaten an imminent downpour, the home crowd counts around 1,500 spectators. Certainly compared to the previous match against Nardò, during which the 3,000 mark was reached, the number has drastically dropped, both due to the aforementioned weather conditions but also due to some missteps by the Metellians.

Despite everything, home support is maintained at good levels with various banners that will be displayed in addition to the usual use of many torches and smoke bombs. To the pyrotechnics in the stands is added also and above all that in the field. Net of all predictions, in fact, the match turns out to be particularly heated and full of goals, so much so that the final result will be 5 to 3 in favor of the hosts.

As for the away fans, it consists of about 30 units divided into two groups; the main and most numerous one is gathered behind various patches where the “Spartaco Brigade” certainly stands out. Despite the small number and the disadvantage, they will try to make themselves heard with various dry choruses and waving some flags. At the final whistle, the respective formations went to greet their fans under the two curves, collecting the well-deserved applause: on the one hand, Cavese grabbed a fundamental victory, on the other, the Gladiator sold dearly and, despite the defeat, put the leaders in serious difficulty.

Vincent Love