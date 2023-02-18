Cava de’ Tirreni is one of those places that, when it comes to organized supporters, by force of circumstances almost always leaps to the headlines. For its faithful belonging, for a way of conceiving the curve and the ultras that has always “split” within the movement – between critics and lovers – and for the indissoluble union created between the iconic image of the team and its people.

Cava, after various attempts, is experiencing an important year. The first place in the championship makes the blufoncé people dream, who after time immemorial hope to celebrate the victory of a tournament and taste professionalism again. Nonetheless, the eagles have so far failed to give a decisive push to the other challengers and, consequently, group H has emerged as one of the most fought and exciting in all of Serie D. A dispute that takes place on the Puglia / Campania director bringing with it an endless series of historical rivalries, controversies and heart-pounding competitions.

Al Simonetta Lamberti Nardò arrives, another team that has written various memorable pages of “minor” football and who played the last season in Serie C in 2001/2002, relegated following the playouts lost against the Metelliani. Even the grenades find themselves after many years engaged in a fight for an important goal. And having eaten mud season after season, having faced transfers in a small number just to honor the name of the ancient Neretum everywhere, and still having remained a fan base with important numbers within the friendly walls, has meant that the interest around Taurus never faded. It is therefore no surprise to learn that all 250 available tickets had been sold during the presale phase.

Side note: since the competent authorities (sic!) must never let their malevolent hand go missing, even in this match from the completely null historian among the fans, he met the repressive ax: during the week it was well thought of stopping the pre-sale phase to reduce the coupons available to Salento and limit them, precisely, to 250. It is useless to comment on choices built on nothing and dictated by the sole desire to discourage fans from travelling, taking on as little responsibility as possible rather than guaranteeing regular service order and professionally manage a public event. Words in the wind!

Wanting to get to Cava not close to the match and having to navigate the holiday train schedules, from Rome I’m forced to “extend” and then go back. That means Intercity up to Salerno and then Metropolitano for Naples which, leaving behind the vision of the Gulf and Vietri, takes me to my destination in a short time. The day is not cold and the sky seems to keep all things considered. The Corso is thus overwhelmed by the most classic of Italian Sunday walks, with families preparing to celebrate the imminent carnival and children imprisoned in masks with a regional flavor or that recall modern heroes. While a few handfuls of confetti fly wildly. Something sweetly unchanged even compared to my childhood!

But today, precisely, is also and above all the day of the big match. And in addition to the carnival atmosphere, here and there Cavese sweaters and scarves appear, an evident sign that the stands of the Lambert they will register an excellent turnout. Needless to say, Metelli’s facility has to deal with the structural shortcomings which for several years now have cost it a significant reduction in capacity, in line with what practically happens in the majority of Italian stadiums. While on the one hand there is obviously logic in considering many arenas of Italian football obsolete and potentially unsafe, on the other hand often and willingly the desire to discourage the aforementioned public seems to be hidden behind these restrictions, as well as a sort of security hypochondria which has now engulfed many aspects and many functions of this country.

In the end there will be about 3,000 spectators present, a respectable number of course. Approaching the stadium, one always has the clear perception of how important and felt the idea of ​​community linked to the football team is in these latitudes. A series of murals surround the old and always fascinating Lambertwhile the guys from the South are intent on earning admissions to arrange all their material and prepare their throats for cheering.

It should be remembered – just to contextualize – that here we are a few kilometers from the hated Salerno, which is probably experiencing its best football moment in history, and just under an hour from Naples. A colossus that doesn’t even need further insights, but which obviously this year is more than ever able to win the hearts and sympathy of adults and above all children, football enthusiasts. So even if your name is Cavese, you have a glorious past and a history of one of the most important curves in Europe, you can ignore these aspects and not focus on the results of the field which – like it or not – are also fundamental for life and survival of the ultras. The guys from the South know it and never like today they push for mister Troise’s men to fly definitively towards that Serie C lost two years ago.

Earned the athletics track I turn my first look at the two supporters, present in full force in their respective sectors. The Neretini are already committed to making their voices heard, for what after so many years is back to being a participatory and proud away trip. While the Campania ultras are preparing to enter the field, which will see a tarpaulin depicting an eagle descend and thousands of white squares “rain” on the tartan, to compose the classic card, obviously also colored by different torches. Wall of grenade-and-white scarves, however, in the opposite sector: the Neretini thus welcome their team. Overall two great classics of the Italian repertoire that always make a great impression!

Now, since the game will finish 0-0 and in terms of entertainment it will be nothing short of soporific and disappointing (if a kid were to fall in love with football after this kind of game, he’d probably take up any other sport), let’s get to the curveball comparison. I make this premise: one always expects 150% from the Cavesi, because he knows their infinite capabilities and because he knows how capable they are of putting on a show net of all their potential. Here, today perhaps that 150% has almost never come out, but their performance is still a high level. We are talking about a curve that is produced in granite slaps, in long-lasting choruses with a moderate intensity, in pyrotechnics always shown with a certain constancy and in a final scarf that on the notes of the soundtrack of “The Last of the Mohicans” leaves always enchanted.

And then there is the thought, the idea. The modus vivendi that you find in the banners displayed, in the one – for example – that reminds everyone of the shameful invention of the rivalry with the Materans to ban the away match, a week earlier. I think it’s always too easy to see a curve, to judge its singing performance right or wrong and end the discussion there. Behind a sector, behind its banners, there is always a world that needs to be at least intuited, if not really known, in order to then have a more complete and truthful judgement.

And the Neretini? Well, what about them? In addition to confirming the good things seen in the home match against Barletta, I can only congratulate you for the presence and for the proof of support. Ninety minutes with two banners skilfully placed at the two extremes of the contingent, a choir thrower in the central area to coordinate the large group, two scarves, powerful slaps and a lot of voice. The Italian province deserves only respect and is confirmed as the essential basis of our movement. I look at the guys from Nardò and I see a day that partly rewards the sacrifice of those who have clocked up the kilometers behind Toro in recent years. But above all I see a really important imprint in an ultras key. In a city that has about thirty thousand inhabitants, it is by no means obvious to keep the curveiola flame alive despite the disappointments and sporting anonymity that have persisted for years. In short: that of the Salento was not the classic “occasional” away trip in which so many people come just for the important event, if anything it was the testimony of how much the ultras tradition is rooted in the city and how Nardò is always able to prove itself up to par.

When the referee sanctions the end of hostilities the other results of the group ensure that all distances in the standings remain unchanged. The two teams move under their respective sectors to receive the warmth of their audience. La Sud, as always, puts on a worthy show for the “third half”, with goliardic chants and support for their players. Then the stadium is gradually emptying. Everything except the central plinth of the Metellian sector, where the noise continues. I leave it like this Lambert, with the image of the Cavesi dominated by Monte Castello and its imperious fortification. A combination that ideally reminds us how chivalrous rhetoric wants, among its objectives, to supervise and defend the city and all its most ancient traditions.

An image that fades only slowly, as the kilometers go by and the train moves north. Bringing me home from the umpteenth day in the stadium that left in my body and mind the classic scent of this world which, with all its contradictions, knows how to go beyond borders and differences to get straight to the heart and always tell us a new story.

Simone Meloni