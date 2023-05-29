The one between Cavese and Nocerina was, in some ways, a game of regret. Without the slightest appeal on the pitch, where the Metellians crush the neighbors with a bombastic 6-1 regardless of their ambitions of direct salvation, therefore postponed to the slippery playouts. A monologue also in the stands where the travel ban imposed on the Nocerini mortifies the plurality of voices in what has always been a derby with a high ultras rate. The biggest regret, however, remains linked to the standings, where Cavese has always been in the lead since the beginning of the championship, but has never managed to inflict the decisive paw and definitively take flight. Reached by Brindisi therefore on the penultimate matchday, the dream must pass by way of derogation from the playoff with the Apulians who, moreover, will prevail with a 3 to 1 in Vibo Valentia where the physical health of the two teams made the difference, but above all the mental one. Too bad especially for the Curva Sud which would have deserved better fortunes for the usual constant, coherent and warm presence. The only certainty after this sporting defeat is that the boys will always be there, faithful over time, unchanging in their love for the shirt that represents their city.

Photo by Vincenzo Amore