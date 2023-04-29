Cavs, Koby Altman praises Evan Mobley: He transformed our franchise

Koby Altman, No. 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Front Office, during the usual end-of-season interview spent important words for Evan Mobley, a big man who has just finished his second year as a professional.

“In professional sport there is always a certain urgency in terms of results, but this group has a lot of leeway. For much of the season, Donovan Mitchell, at 26, was our ‘oldest’ starter. Evan Mobley, in terms of the balance we talk about so often, between player growth and results, is a real anomaly. It’s difficult to grow a budding young phenomenon, give him all the space he needs to improve, and at the same time be super competitive at the highest level.

“It’s difficult. It’s rare for a top-three draft pick to do the things he’s doing. Typically players like this need the ball often and a large volume of shots, and this inevitably leads to you losing many games along the way. But that doesn’t apply to Evan. Evan has really transformed our franchise in terms of wins.”

The 21-year-old former USC big man averaged 16.2 points, 9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in his sophomore season.