The CBA All-Star Weekend individual event list is released Shanghai player Dai Hao will participate in the slam dunk contest

The CBA officially announced today the list of players participating in each individual event of the 2023 CBA All-Star Weekend. Shanghai team defender Dai Hao will participate in the dunk contest.

A total of 5 players participated in the slam dunk contest, namely Zhang Zhenlin (Liaoning), Zeng Fanbo (Beijing), Dai Hao (Shanghai), Ni Yongkang (Jiangsu), and Yang Hao (specially invited college player).

There are 12 players who will participate in the skills challenge, namely Guo Ailun (Liaoning), Hu Jinqiu (Guangsha), Xu Jie (Guangdong), Wang Yibo (Zhejiang), Zhang Ning (Shanxi), Zeng Lingxuan (Fujian), Jiao Boqiao, Cui Yongxi (Guangzhou), Zhao Baiqing (Tongxi), Yuan Tangwen (Sichuan), Cui Xiaolong (Jiangsu), Zhou Ziang (specially invited college players).

There will be 8 players participating in the three-point contest. They are Yuan Shuai (Shanxi), Wang Xinkai (Guangdong), Jiang Weize (Jilin), Jiang Shuai (Ningbo), Zhang Fan (Beijing Enterprises), Wang Ruize (Qingdao), He Siyu (Tianjin) ), Zhou Qimo (specially invited college player).(Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling)