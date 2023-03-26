Original Title: CBA All-Star Weekend Opens (Theme)

Cui Yongxi and Zou Yang were both elected as MVPs in the two star competitions (subtitle)

News tonight (Reporter Su Yahui) The 2023 CBA All-Star Weekend kicked off at Xiamen Phoenix Stadium yesterday. The CBA Xingrui first-year team defeated the Peking University team 94-80. Cui Yongxi, a 19-year-old player from the Guangzhou team, contributed the highest score in the team. With 19 points, he became the MVP of the game. The University Team defeated the CBA Xingrui Sophomore Team 81-74. Zou Yang from Tsinghua University scored 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals, and was elected the MVP of the game.

There were two Xingrui matches yesterday. The CBA Xingrui first-year team defeated the Peking University team 94-80 in the afternoon. Cui Yongxi, the first-year Xingrui team with the highest score, won the MVP. Jiao Boqiao, also from the Guangzhou team, contributed 17 points and 16 rebounds in a double-double. The 19-year-old young player Lin Wei of the Tongxi team who has received much attention has a poor shot in this game. He only scored 2 of 10 in the game. He scored 5 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists. The number of assists was the highest in the game. Li Yuanxin of Peking University scored a game-high 26 points, 7 rebounds, and made 10 of 16 shots. In the evening, the University United team defeated the CBA Xingrui sophomore team 81-74. Zou Yang from Tsinghua University scored 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals, and was elected the MVP of the game.

The preliminaries of the individual competitions were held at the same time. Jiao Boqiao, Zhang Ning, Xu Jie, and Guo Ailun advanced to the finals of the Skills Challenge. Yuan Shuai, Wang Ruize, and Zhou Qimo advanced to the finals of the three-pointer contest. Today will be the All-Star race and the individual event finals.