CBA All-Star Weekend: South District beats North District Zhao Rui to win MVP 2022-12-04 15:24:41.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Author: Lu Xianting

The 2022 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) All-Star Weekend ushered in the All-Star Game on the evening of the 3rd. The South District Star Team defeated the North District Star Team 100:88, winning for five consecutive years. Zhao Rui, who made 7 three-pointers in the game, was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP). This is the second time in his career that he has won this award.

Yi Jianlian of the Southern District kicked off the All-Star game with a three-pointer, and Zhao Jiwei of the Northern District responded with two three-pointers. The scores of the two sides rose alternately, and the advantage of the Southern District team gradually emerged. At the end of the first quarter, they led by 27:18. At the beginning of the second quarter, the North District team played a fierce counterattack to narrow the point difference. After halftime, the two sides battled to 41:45, and the North District team fell behind by 4 points.

Changing sides to fight again, Zhao Rui performed bravely, scoring consecutive shots from inside and outside, and once again extended the lead of the Southern District team. At the end of the third quarter, the South team led 70:60. In the final quarter of the game, the Southern District team always took the initiative on the field, and the point difference between the two sides has been maintained at double digits. In the end, the North District team led by Guo Ailun lost 88:100 to the South District team.

From the data point of view, Zhao Rui of the Southern District team scored a game-high 27 points, including 15 three-pointers and 7 hits, while contributing 5 rebounds and 5 assists; Wang Zhelin scored 12 points and contributed 10. rebounds; Yi Jianlian also scored 13 points. For the North District team, Zhang Zhenlin and Jiang Weize performed well, scoring 20 points each.

In the three individual competitions, the Zhejiang team defender Wang Yibo defeated Yang Jinmeng and Sun Minghui and won the skill competition championship; “King” title; Li Tianrong of the Shanghai team scored 50 points in the second dunk and won the championship in the dunk contest.