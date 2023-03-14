Original Title: CBA Comprehensive |

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 13 (Reporter Sun Zhe) On the 13th, the 34th round of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season started five games, of which Qingdao team beat Tongxi team 93:76, Zhejiang team The team reversed and defeated the Dragon Lions 92:80.

On March 13, Qingdao team player Wang Ruize (left front) and Nanjing Tongxi team player Dong Hanlin (left back) fought.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

Facing the Tongxi team at home, the Qingdao team’s foreign aid German made sudden shots after the start, leading the home team to a 16:4 offensive, which was the first to win. Although the Tongxi team once overtook the score in the second quarter, Wang Ruize continued to receive assists from Wang Hong and fired shots from outside, helping Qingdao team lead 45:39 to end the first half.

Easy side to fight again, the competition gradually entered a fierce battle. However, compared to the internal and external blooming of the Qingdao team, the Tongxi team, which is in poor condition, can only rely on Peterson to support it. Wang Ruize, who was feeling hot, continued to show off his power on the outside again in the last quarter, helping the Qingdao team to secure the victory in one fell swoop.

In this campaign, Wang Ruize became the first contributor to the Qingdao team’s victory, scoring 29 points and 9 rebounds; foreign aid Reese contributed 24 points. In the Tongxi team, only Peterson scored in double figures, scoring 35 points and 12 rebounds.

On March 13, Zhejiang team player Gary (second from right) dribbled the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Hanxin

In the away game against the Dragon and Lions, the “leader” Zhejiang team fell into a hard fight. The home team once took a 13-point lead in the first quarter. However, the Zhejiang team’s foreign aid Gary scored 8 points in a row at the beginning of the last quarter, instantly reversing the situation on the field. Since then, the Dragon and Lions team tried to regroup, but the Zhejiang team played steadily and finally reaped the victory. In this game, Gary scored 24 points for the Zhejiang team, and Cheng Shuipeng also scored 19 points.

In other games of the day, Guangsha team beat Tianjin team 112:83, Guangdong team beat Shanxi team 129:99, and Beijing Control team beat Jiangsu team 94:85.