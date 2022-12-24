original title:

CBA Comprehensive: Beijing team wins four games in a row, Sichuan team loses seven games in a row

Xinhua News Agency, Urumqi, December 23 (Reporter Ma Kai) In the 17th round of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season on the 23rd, the Beijing team defeated the Tongxi team 118:105 and won four consecutive victories; The four of the team scored more than 20 points and beat the Sichuan team 112:76, giving their opponents a seven-game losing streak.

In the first half of the game between the Beijing team and the Tongxi team, the two teams had offense and defense against each other, and the Beijing team took the lead 64:56. Changing sides to fight again, the Tongxi team sent double foreign aid. Although they strengthened their offense, they retreated slowly. The Beijing team seized the opportunity and made several counterattacks in a row, extending their lead to double digits and finally winning.

In this campaign, the Beijing team’s foreign aid Leaf scored a game-high 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists; Tongxi’s Xirelijiang sent a game-high 12 assists and scored 12 points.

In the game against the Sichuan team, the Liaoning team started 12:0, but the Sichuan team actively grabbed offensive rebounds and clung to the score. At the end of the first half, the Sichuan team temporarily fell behind 42:46. Changing sides to fight again, the Liaoning team showed a strong offensive power, quickly opened the point difference to double digits, and finally defeated the opponent with a 32:11 performance in the final quarter.

In this game, four members of the Liaoning team scored more than 20 points. Zhang Zhenlin scored a team-high 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and sent 8 assists; Guo Ailun, Zhao Jiwei and foreign aid Fogg all scored 21 points. Sichuan team foreign aid Malan Weir scored a game-high 25 points.

In the other 4 games played on the same day, the Shanghai team defeated the Xinjiang team 98:86; the Jiangsu team defeated the Shandong team 94:90; the Guangsha team lost 60:89 to the Shenzhen team; the Long-Lions team defeated the Shanxi team 108:100.