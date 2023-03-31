CBA Comprehensive: Guangsha reverses Fujian and Sichuan loses to Jiangsu 2023-03-31 10:17:09.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Chen Shengwei

The 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season had 5 matches on the 30th. The Guangsha team defeated the Fujian team 111:107 through overtime, and the Sichuan team lost to the Jiangsu team 112:124.

The CBA regular season is coming to an end. The Guangsha team has won six consecutive victories before the game and has secured a place in the playoffs ahead of schedule. The Fujian team has already confirmed that they will miss the playoffs.

However, after the start of the game, the Fujian team turned away from the guest. Foreign aid Adams sent 7 assists in a single quarter, leading the team to a 39:29 lead to end the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Fujian team’s shooting rate gradually declined; however, the Guangsha team’s offensive efficiency was not high, and they were still 8 points behind their opponents at halftime.

In the second half, Hu Jinqiu and Sun Minghui worked hard on the offensive end to help the Guangsha team close to the score. The shooting percentages of both sides were not high in the final quarter, but the score was always stalemate. At the critical moment, Sun Minghui made a three-pointer to help the team tie the score. The two sides entered overtime game.

In overtime, Welgeri scored 7 points in a row from outside shots to help the Guangsha team beat the Fujian team and ushered in a 7-game winning streak.

Adams of the Fujian team scored a game-high 37 points, and Welzer and Hu Jinqiu of the Guangsha team both scored 30 points.

The duel between the Jiangsu team and the Sichuan team also staged a major reversal. In the first quarter of the game, the multi-point Sichuan team quickly took the initiative and led the opponent by double digits. However, the Jiangsu team quickly adjusted its state in the second quarter, winning the opponent by 19 points in a single quarter to complete the overtake.

In the second half, Blakeney of the Jiangsu team felt hot on the offensive end, shooting from inside and outside to help the team establish a double-digit lead.

Five players from the Jiangsu team scored in double figures, of which Blakeney scored a game-high 48 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and sent 6 assists.

In the other three games, the Zhejiang team beat the Ningbo team 123:82, the Shanghai team beat the Tianjin team 125:106, and the Liaoning team beat the Shanxi team 127:99.