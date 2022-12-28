CBA Comprehensive: Liaoning lost to Beijing and Shenzhen defeated Shanxi 2022-12-28 10:05:11.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Li Dian

The 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) started two games in the 19th round of the regular season on the 27th. The Liaoning team was reversed in the second half and lost to the Beijing team 78:81, and the Shenzhen team defeated the Shanxi team 104:94.

The Liaoning team, which has won consecutive victories recently, met the Beijing team in this round. In the first quarter of the game, the Beijing team entered the state quickly and once took the lead. Then the Liaoning team played a wave of offensive climax to close the score and ended the first quarter with a 23:21 lead. Festival. Since then, the Liaoning team continued to put pressure on the Beijing team on the defensive end, causing the opponent’s shooting percentage to drop. On the offensive end, under the leadership of Zhao Jiwei and Guo Ailun, they played defensive counterattacks one after another and quickly opened the score. Although the Beijing team continued to chase points afterwards, the Liaoning team still entered the second half with a 47:38 lead.

Changing sides to fight again, the Liaoning team’s offense was frequently blocked and fell into a scoring drought. Fang Shuo’s three-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter helped the Beijing team tie the score at 67 before the final quarter. In the final quarter, both sides were full of gunpowder, and the Liaoning team still failed to find an offensive touch. The head coach Yang Ming was expelled in this quarter. In the end, the Liaoning team lost to the Beijing team 78:81.

In this game, foreign aid Fogg of the Liaoning team scored a game-high 24 points. For the Beijing team, Zhai Xiaochuan and Leaf each scored 16 points.

After the game, Wu Naiqun, assistant coach of the Liaoning team, said that the team did not do well enough on the offensive end and rebounding in this game. In addition, the players are affected by injuries, and the continuous high-intensity competition leads to poor physical condition. The current team is not in the best condition.

In another match that day, the Shenzhen team, which scored in double figures with five players, defeated the Shanxi team 104:94.