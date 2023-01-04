CBA Comprehensive: Liaoning reverses Jilin, Beijing narrowly beats Tianjin 2023-01-03 14:29:19.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Lu Xingji

In the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season on the 2nd, the Liaoning team reversed and defeated the Jilin team through overtime, and the Beijing team narrowly beat the Tianjin team.

In the past against the Jilin team, the Liaoning men’s basketball team has a dominant historical record, but it is often not easy to win. The game that day continued this tradition. The Liaoning team fell behind by 17 points in the second quarter, and finally came from behind to beat the Jilin team 112:108.

The Liaoning team was in poor form in the first half. In the third quarter, Zhang Zhenlin felt warmer. Under the leadership of him and foreign aid Fogg, the Liaoning team began to narrow the point difference. In the fourth quarter, the Liaoning team continued to counterattack and once overtook the score, but Jiang Weize of the Jilin team hit a three-pointer at the end of the game, and the two teams entered overtime. In the final stage of overtime, Fogg hit a key three-pointer, and then the Liaoning team got another free throw opportunity, thus narrowly beating the Jilin team.

Fogg scored a game-high 38 points, and Zhang Zhenlin scored 24 points and 14 rebounds. Jiang Weize of the Jilin team scored a team-high 25 points, and foreign aid Jones scored a “triple double” with 19 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists.

The Beijing team defeated the Tianjin team 91:89 that day. Although the Tianjin team held the ball at the end of the game, foreign aid David James missed a good opportunity to equalize the score when there was no defense at the basket.

The Beijing team had a strong lead of 7 points in the first quarter, especially Fan Ziming was in a hot state. The Tianjin team scrambled to catch up in the second quarter and narrowed the point difference to 1 point at halftime. In the third quarter, Fan Ziming received his fifth personal foul and was replaced. The Tianjin team continued to counterattack to overtake the score. Beijing foreign aid Leaf led the team to regain a weak lead in the final quarter and finally won by a narrow margin.

Fan Ziming of the Beijing team scored 22 points, and Leaf had 19 points and 10 rebounds. David James contributed 22 points for Tianjin.

In other games of the day, the Fujian team defeated the Beikong team 111:100, the Guangdong team defeated the Tongxi team 124:108, and the Zhejiang team beat the Sichuan team 118:86.