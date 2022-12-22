CBA comprehensive news: Liaoning beats Fujian Tongxi to win four consecutive victories 2022-12-22 09:41:58.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Lu Xingji

In the 16th round of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season on the 21st, Fu Hao scored 50 points to help the Liaoning team beat the Fujian team 138:87; the Tongxi team defeated the Sichuan team 111:103 to welcome Come four in a row.

In this game, both the Liaoning team and the Fujian team had multiple truces. Although the Liaoning team only sent 7 players to the squad, they suppressed their opponents immediately after the opening. At the end of the first quarter, the Liaoning men’s basketball team has scored 45 points, leading the Fujian team by 20 points. At the end of the first half, the difference between the two sides had reached 36 points, and the Fujian team basically gave up resistance after that.

In this campaign, Fu Hao of the Liaoning team scored 50 points and got 18 rebounds, while Zhao Jiwei sent 19 assists. Foreign aid Adams contributed a team-high 29 points to the Fujian team.

Facing the Tongxi team, the Sichuan team performed strongly at the beginning of the first quarter, but the score did not open. After the first quarter, the Tongxi team fell behind by 3 points at 24:27. The second quarter continued the stalemate in the second half of the first quarter. The Tongxi team ended the second quarter with 48:49 behind by 1 point. In the third quarter, the Tongxi team’s double foreign aid tactics achieved results and successfully overtook with 82:74. After the start of the fourth quarter, the Tongxi team played a 7:2 offensive to widen the point difference to more than 10 points, and finally won.

In this game, Peterson of the Tongxi team scored a game-high 36 points, and Zhang Dianliang of the Sichuan team scored a team-high 24 points.

In the other games of the day, the Shenzhen team defeated the Ningbo team 101:90, the Shandong team defeated the Xinjiang team 110:81, and the Beijing team defeated the Jilin team 134:93.