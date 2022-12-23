CBA comprehensive news: Zhejiang’s “remnant formation” lost to Guangdong and stopped 15 consecutive victories 2022-12-23 15:57:28.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Xia Liang

On the 22nd, the 16th round of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season ended the competition for the last two games. The Zhejiang team, which was absent from many players, lost to the Guangdong team 89:94. After the start of the league this season, the “golden body” of 15 consecutive victories was broken. The Beikong team defeated the Tianjin team 97:91.

Before this game, the Zhejiang team remained unbeaten this season. However, in this round against the Guangdong team, including Wu Qian and many other players were absent, the Zhejiang team could only fight with eight players in rotation. After the opening, the Guangdong team blossomed more and ended the first quarter with a 28:21 lead. In the second quarter, the Zhejiang team played a wave of offensive climax and quickly approached the score. After Wang Yibo made a layup, the Zhejiang team overtook the score by 32:31. At the end of the half, the Zhejiang team led 48:46.

In the third quarter, the two teams played relatively stalemate. Wang Yibo scored 3 points at the critical moment to help the Zhejiang team enter the final quarter with a 76:74 lead. In the fourth quarter, the advantages of the well-organized Guangdong team began to emerge, while the Zhejiang team was obviously unable to keep up physically, and the Guangdong team finally won.

In this game, foreign aid Marshan Brooks of the Guangdong team scored a team-high 23 points, foreign aid Hamilton scored 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Yi Jianlian, who ushered in the 600th game milestone of his CBA career, scored 9 points and 6 rebounds. Four players from the Zhejiang team scored in double figures, and Lu Wenbo scored a game-high 27 points.

In another game, the Beikong team faced the Tianjin team, which had suffered a 10-game losing streak. After halftime, the North Control team led 49:44. In the third quarter, the Tianjin team suddenly misfired on the offensive end, while the Beikong team played a wave of offensive climax, extending their lead to double digits. In the fourth quarter, the North Control team continued to control the situation on the field and finally won 97:91.

In this game, the North Control team’s foreign aid Gordon scored a game-high 28 points, and the Tianjin team’s foreign aid Jefferson scored a team-high 22 points.