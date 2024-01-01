CBA Comprehensive: Shandong “retaliates” Guangzhou and Xinjiang stop 12 consecutive wins-Sports-China Engineering Network

In CBA Comprehensive: Shandong “Retaliates” Guangzhou and Xinjiang Stopped 12 Consecutive Victories

The 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season held five games in the 24th round on December 31st, showcasing some intense matchups and surprising results. The Shandong team managed to defeat the Guangzhou team 103:83 at home, seeking redemption after their previous loss to Guangzhou at the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, the Xinjiang team’s 12-game winning streak came to an end as they lost to the Fujian team 93:104 on the road.

Shandong’s victory over Guangzhou was particularly notable, as they had suffered a crushing 81:114 defeat in their first encounter of the season. This time around, Shayokli’s strong outside shooting and a solid defensive performance helped Shandong secure a 51:46 lead at halftime. The team continued to display dominance in the second half, led by players such as Gillenwater and Jia Cheng, ultimately securing a 20-point victory and ending their opponents’ three-game winning streak.

Speaking after the game, Ding Wei, the head coach of the Shandong team, emphasized their targeted strategies and execution of established tactics, which played a crucial role in their victory. He also highlighted the team’s ability to capitalize on their inside advantage.

In another surprising turn of events, the Fujian team’s foreign aid, Germain, delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 34 points and leading his team to an upset victory over the top-ranked Xinjiang team. Germain’s contributions were pivotal in breaking Xinjiang’s 12-game winning streak, as he stepped up in critical moments to stabilize the game and ultimately widen the point difference to secure the win for his team.

Other notable results from the day included the Qingdao team’s 104:92 victory over the Shenzhen team, the Tianjin team’s 117:113 win against the Shanghai team, and the Ningbo team’s 106:101 triumph over the Sichuan team.

The outcomes of these games have certainly shaken up the CBA standings, highlighting the competitive nature of the league as teams continue to strive for success in the ongoing season.

