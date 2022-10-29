original title:

CBA Comprehensive: Zhejiang continues to be unbeaten and Ningbo is hard to win

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, October 28 (Reporter Xia Liang) The 2022-2023 Chinese Basketball Professional League (CBA) played the remaining 5 games of the 8th round of the regular season on the 28th. The “leader” Zhejiang team reversed and narrowly beat Shandong team at the end of the season and continued to lead the standings unbeaten, while Ningbo team suffered an eight-game losing streak after losing to Tongxi team, and it is still difficult to find a win this season.

Before this round, the Zhejiang team had won seven consecutive victories, but this round against the Shandong team, it was not easy for the Zhejiang team to win. In the first quarter of the game, foreign aid Gaili scored 12 points, helping the Zhejiang team take a 5-point lead in a single quarter. In the second quarter of the game, the Shandong team was full of firepower on the offensive end and overtook the score in one fell swoop. At the end of the half, the Shandong team led 59:51.

After changing sides, the Shandong team continued to expand their lead, leading 83:70 at the end of the third quarter. In the final quarter of the game, the Zhejiang team continued to score points. 30 seconds before the end, Lu Wenbo scored a layup, and the Zhejiang team overtook the score 105:104. Although Rochester then made a layup and scored 2 points to help the Shandong team lead by 1 point, but Gary made a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left, giving the Zhejiang team the lead again. As Gao Shiyan missed the lore, the Zhejiang team finally won 108:106, winning eight consecutive victories while continuing to top the list.

The Ningbo team, which has yet to win the match, played against the Tongxi team in this round. In the end, the Ningbo team lost 84:107 and suffered an eight-game losing streak.

In other games in this round, the Qingdao team narrowly defeated the Guangsha team 80:79, the Sichuan team defeated the Fujian team 102:93, and the Xinjiang team lost 81:100 to the Guangdong team.