CBA Kicks Off 29th Season: Liaoning Team Aims for Three Consecutive Championships in 2023-2024 Season

CBA Ushers in 29th Season with Liaoning Team Aiming for Three Consecutive Championships

The 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) season is set to kick off this weekend, with some exciting changes and fierce competition expected. With 52 rounds in the regular season, many teams have made lineup adjustments and changes to their head coach candidates.

The Liaoning team, which has won the previous two championships, is aiming to make it three consecutive titles this season. However, with other teams recruiting reinforcements and strengthening their lineups, the championship situation in the league has become more open.

Teams such as Zhejiang Chouzhou, Zhejiang Guangsha, Guangdong Hongyuan, and Shenzhen New Century are all contenders for the championship and will be launching strong attacks on the title.

The Liaoning team has undergone significant changes this season, with meritorious coach Yang Ming resigning and assistant coach Hugo Lopez being promoted to head coach. While the overall lineup remains stable, the team will need to adapt to the new coaching style. With star players like Guo Ailun and Han Dejun, as well as the return of players from the national team, the Liaoning team is still a strong contender for the championship.

Other teams such as Jiangsu, Shanghai, Beijing Control, and Shandong have also changed their head coaches, adding to the excitement of the new season.

The Zhejiang Chouzhou and Zhejiang Guangsha teams, which have performed well in the past seasons, have maintained stable lineups. The addition of new foreign players has further strengthened their teams, making them strong contenders for the championship.

The Shenzhen team, which almost made it to the finals last season, has a well-balanced lineup with strong internal and external players. Their cooperation and balance make them a force to be reckoned with in the league this season.

On the other hand, the Guangdong and Xinjiang teams, which are known for their strength, have also undergone major changes. The Guangdong team welcomed the addition of Zhou Qi, while the Xinjiang team added Zhao Rui and strong foreign aid Dominic Jones. These changes make these teams strong competitors in the league.

The CBA League aims to improve the relationship between teams, cities, and fans. With a new league slogan, “In the Name of the City,” the league plans to strengthen the connection between the teams and the cities they represent. Additionally, the league will upgrade the promotional packaging of focus games to create a more enthusiastic home atmosphere.

Before the opening game of the season, the Liaoning team, as the reigning champions, will receive a newly designed championship ring and unveil their third championship banner. The league’s official website has also launched a new Honor Roll section to display the history of CBA honors.

Yao Ming, Chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, expressed his dedication to the development of the CBA League and the future of Chinese basketball. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts to create a better league.

Xu Jicheng, vice chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association and chairman of CBA, emphasized the goal of improving the competitive level of the league in the new season.

With the new season set to begin, fans can look forward to an exciting and highly competitive season in the CBA.

