On April 5th, the regular season of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA League) ended. After 42 rounds of competition,With a record of 35 wins and 7 losses, the Zhejiang team won the first regular season championship in team history.

Twelve teams from Zhejiang, Guangdong, Liaoning, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangsha, Shandong, Guangzhou, Shanxi, Jilin and Jiangsu entered the playoffs.

The playoffs officially started on April 9, and the top four teams in the regular season will directly advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs. 5 to 12 teams participate in the “12 into 8” competition. The pairing relationship is as follows:

Shanghai team vs. Jiangsu team

Beijing team vs. Jilin team

Guangsha Team vs. Shanxi Team

Shandong team vs. Guangzhou team

