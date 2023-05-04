CBA: Liaoning beat Guangsha in the semi-finals and dragged into the “grab five” 2023-05-04 09:55:49.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Xia Liang, Hu Jiali

In the semi-finals of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) playoffs on the evening of the 3rd, the Liaoning team, which was fighting to the death, relied on an offensive climax at 29:10 in the third quarter to beat Guangsha 100:80 away. Drag a best-of-five series into a tie-break.

In this campaign, Guo Ailun continued to miss due to injury, and the Liaoning team, which fell behind with a total score of 1:2, faced a “life-and-death battle” in the away game. In the first quarter of the game, Guangsha, who was playing at home, quickly entered the state. Hu Jinqiu scored consecutively to help the team lead at 25:19 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter of the game, the two teams gradually entered a stalemate on the court. The two sides came and went. At the end of the half, Guangsha led Liaoning 52:44.

Changing sides to fight again, the Liaoning team played a wave of 13:0 offensive climax in the opening stage, overtaking the score in one fell swoop. Guangsha suddenly misfired on the offensive end, scoring only 10 points in a single quarter, and the Liaoning team led 73:62 into the final quarter. Guangsha tried many times to close the score in the final quarter, but the Liaoning team always firmly controlled the situation on the field. Less than 2 minutes before the end, after Zhao Jiwei made two free throws, the Liaoning team had a 20-point lead, and the game completely lost suspense.

In this game, Zhang Zhenlin and Fogg scored 23 points respectively, Zhao Jiwei contributed 17 points and 11 assists, and Li Xiaoxu scored 16 points and 14 rebounds. For the Guangsha team, Sun Minghui scored 15 points and 5 assists, and Hu Jinqiu scored 15 points and 5 rebounds.

The fifth game of the semi-final between the two teams will be held on the 5th, and the Liaoning team will sit at home.