by admin
CBA official announcement: The second stage of the regular season and the 2022 CBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Zhuji

2022-11-15 14:12:30

Source: Zhejiang Online – Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News

Reporter Cao Linbo

On November 15, the CBA League issued an announcement through its official website, announcing that the second stage of the regular season and the 2022 CBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Zhuji.

In the announcement of the day, the CBA League stated:

“Approved by the higher authorities, the second stage of the regular season of the 2022-2023 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (“CBA League”) will be held in Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province (Jiyang College Gymnasium and Hailiang) from December 6, 2022 Education Park Gymnasium). At the same time, in view of the national epidemic prevention and control situation and the territorial epidemic prevention and control requirements, the second stage of the competition will still adopt the competition system.

The 2022 CBA All-Star Weekend originally scheduled to be held in Qingdao, Shandong Province from October 2-4, 2022 was adjusted to December 1-3, 2022 at the Jiyang University Gymnasium in Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province.

If the above information is adjusted or other unfinished matters will be notified separately, thank you for your attention and support to the CBA League. “

16684911516105095032820022534165.jpeg

Zhuji has hosted the 2020-2021 season of the CBA League, including the regular season and playoffs, the finals, and the first stage of the regular season of the 2021-2022 season. There are two competition areas, Jiyang College Gymnasium and Hailiang Education Park Gymnasium. He has rich experience in hosting CBA games.

16684911518023117235834702006834.jpeg

Label:CBA League; Zhuji City
edit: Zhu Jiahong

CBA official announcement: The second stage of the regular season and the 2022 CBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Zhuji

