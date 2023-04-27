Original title: CBA playoffs: Liaoning Bengang wins Zhejiang East Sunshine

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On the same day, in the first game of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) playoff semifinals, the Liaoning Bengang team defeated the Zhejiang East Sunshine team 100-88.

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team players Zhao Jiwei (left) and Han Dejun celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Fogg, a player of the Liaoning Bengang team, celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (middle) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (second from left) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (second from right) dribbled a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Guo Ailun (second from right) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (first from right) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Yang Ming, the head coach of the Liaoning Bengang team, commanded from the sidelines.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Yang Ming, the head coach of the Liaoning Bengang team, watched the game at the stadium.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Yang Ming (third from right), head coach of the Liaoning Bengang team, questioned the penalty during the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong (Pan Yulong)