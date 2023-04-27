Home » CBA playoffs: Liaoning Bengang wins Zhejiang East Sunshine
Sports

CBA playoffs: Liaoning Bengang wins Zhejiang East Sunshine

by admin
CBA playoffs: Liaoning Bengang wins Zhejiang East Sunshine

Original title: CBA playoffs: Liaoning Bengang wins Zhejiang East Sunshine

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On the same day, in the first game of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) playoff semifinals, the Liaoning Bengang team defeated the Zhejiang East Sunshine team 100-88.

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team players Zhao Jiwei (left) and Han Dejun celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Fogg, a player of the Liaoning Bengang team, celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (middle) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (second from left) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (second from right) dribbled a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Guo Ailun (second from right) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (first from right) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Yang Ming, the head coach of the Liaoning Bengang team, commanded from the sidelines.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

See also  Ceccarelli, the secrets behind the victories. How much is it worth in the 100 meters? - breaking latest news

On April 26, Yang Ming, the head coach of the Liaoning Bengang team, watched the game at the stadium.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 26, Yang Ming (third from right), head coach of the Liaoning Bengang team, questioned the penalty during the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong (Pan Yulong)

You may also like

thunderclap in the East with the elimination of...

Formula 1, Azerbaijan GP: the street circuit of...

WC hockey 2023 | Goalkeeper Langhamer from Tampere...

Italian Cup: Marotta, the wise choice of Gravina...

Chinese Super League: Shanghai Shenhua beats Changchun Yatai

Grabher wins a duel with number one

Who is Chiara Capitta, daughter of Lorella Cuccarini,...

Fuyang promotes the establishment of characteristic schools in...

Manchester City dominates Arsenal (4-1) and gets closer...

Transfers FC Barcelona – The three South American...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy