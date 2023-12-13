Tianjin’s David James Scores Career-High 51 Points Despite Loss to Guangdong

In a thrilling CBA regular season game on December 11, Tianjin suffered a narrow 111-116 defeat against Guangdong. Despite the loss, Tianjin’s foreign aid David James put on a spectacular performance, scoring a career-high 51 points in the game.

James showcased his versatile skills on the court, making an impressive 16 of 31 shots, including 5 of 15 from three-point range, and converting all 14 free throws. In addition to his scoring prowess, James also contributed 15 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block, earning a plus or minus value of +2.

However, the game had a controversial ending as James failed to secure a crucial rebound, allowing Zhou Qi to score and receive an extra penalty. Subsequently, James expressed his frustration to the referee, leading to a technical foul being called against him.

Commenting on the incident, Detective Zhao from the media circle remarked, “For a moment, I can understand James’s emotional excitement at the last moment when he was called for a technical foul. He scored a CBA career-high 51 points today and hit two consecutive three-pointers at the last moment to help the team continued to live, and it was about to lead this Tianjin team to defeat the powerful opponent Guangdong team, but because of a referee’s ‘possible misjudgment whistle’, all these possibilities almost disappeared.”

The controversial ending led to speculation that the referee’s decision may have impacted the outcome of the game. Detective Zhao questioned the call, stating, “Why did the referee call this T? At least judging from the picture, he was not complaining or swearing excessively.”

Despite the disappointing loss, James’ extraordinary performance did not go unnoticed. His resilience and determination on the court have earned him praise and admiration from fans and analysts. While the outcome of the game may have been marred by controversy, James’ remarkable display of skill and passion has solidified his status as a standout player in the CBA.

