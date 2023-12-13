Home » CBA regular season: Liaoning Bengang loses to Zhejiang Dongguang Pharmaceutical
Sports

by admin
Liaoning Bengang suffers a loss to Zhejiang Dongguang in CBA regular season

The Liaoning Bengang basketball team lost by 13 points in their recent game against the Zhejiang Dongguang Medicine Team. The December 12 match in the 16th round of the regular season of the 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) ended with a score of 86-99 in favor of Zhejiang Dongguang.

Notable plays from the match included shots and layups from players Zhao Jiwei, Han Dejun, Morand, Fogg, Li Xiaoxu, and Fu Hao, among others. However, the home team’s efforts were not enough to secure a win.

Liaoning Bengang team head coach Hugo expressed dissatisfaction with the penalty during the game, and the team cheerleading squad also performed to boost spirits despite the loss.

On the Zhejiang Dongguang side, players Oliver, Walton, Sun Minghui, and Li Jinxiao delivered notable plays and celebrated their victory on the court.

The Liaoning Bengang team will look to regroup and come back stronger in their next match following this defeat.

