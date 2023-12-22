Zhejiang Dongguang Medicine Team Defeats Tianjin Pioneers in CBA Regular Season

In the 19th round of the 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season, the Zhejiang Dongguang Medicine Team secured a decisive victory over the Tianjin Pioneers with a final score of 129-103. The game, which took place on December 21, showcased the skill and determination of the Zhejiang Dongguang players as they outperformed their opponents on the court.

Duan Liqian, a player for the Zhejiang Dongguang Medicine Team, demonstrated impressive athleticism during the game, as evidenced by a key layup that contributed to the team’s success. Fellow teammate Sun Minghui also made significant contributions with his passing, shooting, and fast breaks, showcasing his versatility and skill on the court.

The Zhejiang Dongguang Medicine Team’s head coach, Wang Bo, provided strategic guidance and leadership throughout the game, helping to guide the team to victory. Players such as Zhao Yanhao, Zhao Jiaren, Hu Jinqiu, and Okafor each played a vital role in the team’s success, making crucial plays and contributing to the overall strong performance of the Zhejiang Dongguang squad.

The team’s cohesive teamwork and individual talents were on full display during the game, showcasing their potential for continued success in the CBA regular season. With this important win under their belt, the Zhejiang Dongguang Medicine Team looks ahead to future matchups with confidence and determination.

