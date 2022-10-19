Original title: CBA Comprehensive: Liaoning beat Guangzhou, Zhejiang and Nanjing Tongxi

The fourth round of the 2022-2023 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular season continued on the 18th. The Liaoning team beat the Guangzhou team, and the Zhejiang team defeated the Nanjing Tongxi team, both winning the team’s 4-game winning streak in the new season.

Although the main player Guo Ailun failed to play, the Liaoning team still played well against the Guangzhou team, showing the strong strength of the defending champion. The Liaoning team took the lead in the first quarter, and foreign aid Fogg scored 7 points in a row, helping the team lead the first quarter 26:17.

Zhao Jiwei sent out 12 assists in the whole game. Under his series, the Liaoning team maintained an efficient attack and finally defeated the opponent 107:90. Liaoning team foreign aid Fogg scored 22 points and 11 rebounds, Han Dejun and Cong Mingchen each scored 19 points. Guangzhou team Chen Yingjun scored a team-high 21 points, and foreign aid Mason scored 17 points.

In the match between the Zhejiang team and the Nanjing team, under the leadership of Wu Qian, the Zhejiang team maintained an efficient attack and firmly grasped the lead. In the end, Zhejiang team defeated Nanjing team 123:87, Wu Qian scored a game-high 24 points, foreign aid Gaili scored 15 points, 9 rebounds, and sent 11 assists.

In other games, facing the Suzhou Kendia team, the Beijing Shougang team had more offense, with 5 players scoring in double figures and winning 95:82; in the game with the Ningbo team, Xinjiang team captain Abdu Salamu made his debut in the new season and scored 9 points on 4 of 7 shots, helping the Xinjiang team beat the opponent 94:81; the former coach of the Shanxi team made 11 three-pointers and scored 40 points to help the team beat the Jilin team 117:99 . (Ma Kai)