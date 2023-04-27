CBA|Liaoning Shengguangsha takes the lead in the semi-finals 2023-04-27 10:42:38.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Lu Xingji

In the semi-finals of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) playoffs on the 26th, the Liaoning team won the Zhejiang Guangsha team 100:88, making a good start in the five-match three-win format.

After the start of the game, the Liaoning team, which was playing at home, obviously improved faster. In the middle of the first quarter, it created a scoring drought for the visiting team for nearly 3 and a half minutes. 8 points advantage into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the two sides went back and forth for a while, but the point difference did not change significantly. After the Guangsha team’s foreign aid Wells came on the field, he led the visiting team to start to narrow the point difference, and once overtook at the end of the quarter, forcing the Liaoning team coach Yang Ming to make three substitution adjustments at one time. The halftime score was fixed at 53:50, and Liaoning took the lead again.

At the beginning of the second half, the Liaoning team quickly grabbed the start and played a 12:4 offensive. The Guangsha team decisively made two substitutions and adjustments. The replaced Welzer had a hot three-pointer, which helped the Guangsha team see the hope of winning for a while, but the Guangsha players were exhausted at the end of the game.

The Liaoning team seized the weakness of the opponent’s physical decline in the final quarter to re-expand their lead. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Guangsha team had accepted the fact that they were unable to make a comeback, and had a large rotation of lineups to rest. In the end, the Liaoning team won 100:88.

After the game, Yang Ming, the head coach of the Liaoning team, said: “Judging from the whole game, everyone worked hard and consumed the opponent. Although there were ups and downs in the game, everyone implemented this point well. , gritted his teeth and persisted.”

The second semi-final contest between Liaoning and Guangsha will be held on April 28, and Liaoning is still at home.