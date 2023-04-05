World Championship 2023 e National Trophy 2023. Nel dettaglio, CBI…” name=”twitter:description”/>





CBI announces the new partnership with Luca Salvatori, rider for the 2023 MotoE World Championship and 2023 National Trophy.

In detail, CBI with CBILL will support the Italian rider and content creator in his debut in the MotoE world championship within the Pramac MotoE team. Before arriving in the MotoE World Championship, Salvadori was a rider in the Superstock 1000 World Cup, in the Superstock 600, he won the Italian National 600 and has been among the Italian protagonists of the National 1000 for years.

The collaboration between CBI and Luca Salvadori was born from the sharing of dynamism, speed and innovation, values ​​that place them in a panorama of excellence that can be seen in their respective circuits. Without forgetting that MotoE is synonymous with innovation, zero emissions and high performance, synergistic qualities with CBILL, which allows you to quickly pay your bills from your PC or on the move, avoiding unnecessary queues, reducing paper consumption and managing payments in maximum security .

Liliana Fratini Passi, General Manager of CBI: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to support this young talent, sponsoring his participation in the MotoE world championship with the CBILL Service. I believe that having reinterpreted this sport in the electric version, while maintaining its characteristics of dynamism and excellence, makes us reflect on what the commitment of each of us should be to the benefit of ESG issues. In addition to this, Luca Salvadori’s level of commitment and his ability to look beyond his own limits and to throw his heart beyond the obstacle, intersect well with the values ​​that have always been part of CBI’s DNA”.

Luca Salvadori, motorbike AND rider “I am honored to convey the brand of such a prestigious company as CBI. I am an unconventional driver, who combines his skills on the track with the ability to communicate his emotions to an ever-growing audience of enthusiasts through the new digital channels. A constantly evolving field in which CBI is successfully engaged. I am convinced that my peculiarities well represent the company, on a prestigious stage that is a symbol of innovation”.