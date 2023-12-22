CD Olimpia vs. Motagua: final result, summary and goals of the final match of the National League of Honduras | USES

Olimpia, led by the Argentine Pedro Troglio and who this Thursday beat Motagua 2-1, was crowned champion of the Apertura tournament in Honduras and added its 37th cup. The championship was the seventh for the lions with the Argentine on the bench.

The game in the first minutes was of alternating dominance, with scoring opportunities for both teams, although Olimpia showed some weakness on the sides, which Motagua took advantage of to try to do damage on the counterattack.

Carlos Sánchez, José Mario Pinto and the Colombian Yustin Arboleda were the ones who brought the greatest danger to the Motagua area, but without precision when finishing.

Motagua tried to do damage on the counterattack with runs by Argentine Agustín Ausmendi and Juan Delgado. The Águilas del Motagua started to win on the first arrival at the rival area, with a goal from Delgado, in the 10th minute.

Delgado’s goal silenced the José de la Paz Herrera National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, home of Olimpia and Motagua, neighbors and eternal rivals, and the most popular teams in Honduras.

In the following minutes, the match was characterized by a lot of personal branding and abrupt actions, which caused the referee to show several yellow cards in the first half, including the Motagua coach, the Argentine Diego Vázquez.

The second half was more of the same, with Olimpia encouraged by its fans looking for an equalizer, and Motagua doing its part for the second goal.

Jerry Bengtson made the score 1-1, in the 46th minute, after receiving a deep pass from Edwin Rodríguez.

The executioner of Motagua was Arboleda, who in the 92nd minute, with an accurate header, scored the final 2-1 that allowed Olimpia to win the 37th cup and the seventh cup from the hand of Troglio, who also became the coach with the most titles won in Honduran soccer, seven, between 2019 and 2023.

CD Olimpia vs. Motagua: final result of the National League

TEAMS RESULTGOALS

CD Olimpia 2 Bengtson 48′, Arboleda 90+8′

Motagua 1 Delgado 11′

Confirmed lineups for CD Olimpia vs. Motagua

CD Olimpia: Edrick Mejivar, Maylor Nunez, Jonathan Peace, Julian Martinez, Carlos Sanchez, Carlos Pineda, Jorge Alvarez, Edwin Rodriguez, Jose M. Pinto, Jerry Bengtson and Yustin Grove.

Motagua: Vazquez, Alvarez, Melendez, Decas, Zapata, Argueta, Delgado, Santos, Martinez, Mejia and Auzmendi. Flowers, Neighborhoods, Garcia, Rochez, Melendez and Galindo.

Olimpia and Motagua, the two best teams in Honduras, will define this Thursday in one more classic the champion of the Apertura tournament, in a duel that will also be between two Argentine coaches who have had success with their team.

Olimpia, the last champion and led by Pedro Troglio, World Cup winner with Argentina in Italy 1990, reaches the last game of the final exposing its undefeated status after 21 games and with the objective of winning its 37th cup. Meanwhile, Motagua, who since mid-November has been directed by Diego Vázquez, with whom he has won five championships, has gone from less to more, managing to reach the final after eliminating Olancho in a playoff and Marathón in a semifinal, then of the two regular rounds of the championship.

By winning Olimpia, Troglio would be adding his seventh championship with the team with the largest fans in Honduras and with the most titles, 36 since the League was founded in 1965. Furthermore, if the victory were for Olimpia, Troglio would become the coach with the most titles won in Honduran soccer, seven, between 2019 and 2023.

If Motagua won, he would reach his 19th cup and Diego Vázquez his sixth, catching up with Troglio. Vázquez, who is naturalized Honduran, also won five championships playing with Motagua as a goalkeeper. The history of Honduran soccer records that between 1997 and 2022, the two teams have met in ten finals, of which seven were won by Motagua and three by Olimpia.

The broadcast of the game between CD Olimpia and Motagua LIVE and LIVE from Honduras will be carried out on the Sports TVC channels (214 SD and 1214 HD) and TiGo Sports. If you are in the United States, you must have the FOX Deportes service.

In recent days, Tegucigalpa has recorded low temperatures due to the entry of a cold front that will remain in the Honduran territory for the next 48 to 72 hours. For tonight the weather is forecast to be 18 degrees Celsius, with a chance of dropping to 16 degrees. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 13° to a maximum of 24°, with gusts of 12 km/h and humidity of 81%.

Olimpia Sports Club: Edrick Menjivar, Maylor Nunez, Jonathan Peace, Julian Martinez, Carlos Sanchez, Carlos Pineda, Jorge Alvarez, Jose Mario Pinto, Edwin Rodriguez, Jorge Benguche and Jerry Bengtson. Technical director: Peter Troglio.

Fútbol Club Motagua: Jonathan Rougier, Carlos Argueta, Carlos Meléndez, Wesley Decas, Walter Martínez, Juan Delgado, Dennis Meléndez, Jason Mejía, Lucas Campana and Agustín Auzmendi. Technical director: Diego Vázquez.

Share this: Facebook

X

