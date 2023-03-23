CE Sabadell announces that fans with the rival shirt will not be able to access the North Goal

If they do, they will be relocated to the visiting area of ​​La Nova Creu Alta

The harlequin club announces that for the next match belonging to day 29 of Primera RFEF that faces CE Sabadell and Barça Atlético, rival fans will not be able to access the north goal with emblems of the rival club by indication of the security forces.

In any case, these fans would be relocated to the visiting area of The New High Cross. The match will be played on Saturday 25 at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised by Esport3.

CE Sabadell is fourteenth in the table with 35 points and Barça Atlètic, coached by Rafa Márquez, is fifth with 45 points to his credit, and therefore, ranked in Play-Off.