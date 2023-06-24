Ceccarelli gold in the 100 meters at the European team championships, equaled personal best – breaking latest news

by Marco Bonarrigo

Samuele Ceccarelli won the gold medal in the 100 meters at the European Athletics Team Championships in Chorzow. Silver Boujou (Holland) and Bronze Azu (Great Britain)

Samuele Ceccarelli won the gold medal in the 100 meters in his division 1 race of the European Athletics Teams underway in Chorzow with a time of 10”13. The blue sprinter equaled the personal best obtained at the Golden Gala in Florence. Silver to the Dutchman Raphael Bouju in 10”14 and bronze to the British Jeremiah Azu in 10”16.

Article being updated

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

