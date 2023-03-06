Of Marco Bonarrigo

The projection of the time trial in Istanbul (6″47 in the semifinal in the 60m) sees the Tuscan always protagonist of the sprint even in the outdoor season: the first objective is to cancel the 10″45 and adjust the personnel. The role of coach Del Medico and the shoes: Samuele buys them himself in the shop

You can use the subtractive table (6”47 x 2-3) which assumes a 9”94 or the fixed coefficient one (6”47 x 1.535) which assumes a 9”93. Or rely on the prudence of coach Marco Del Medico. According to him, the conversion tables between the 60m and 100m records are not the Gospel, but must be adapted to individual characteristics. A 9″99 should fit in there.

In short, when he debuts on the 100 meters outdoors, Samuele Ceccarelli should instantly cancel the 10″45 with which I stop at 5,457th place in the world lists and bring the 10” of international excellence closer.

Behind the clamorous improvement of the Livorno rider there is hard work on the track but also on the feet, insoles and shoes on the basis of a criterion that Del Medico (former sprinter, former guide of the blind Lorenzo Ricci, double gold at the Sydney Games) explains as follows: Samuele was a pronator, that is, he placed his foot in inward rotation. To correct the defect he used orthotics which continued to cause him injuries. We solved it by throwing them in the trash and strengthening the calf muscles: the foot stopped rotating. After the first winter without incident, the work finally turned into concrete results. See also Canada women's team to go on strike over funding cuts, says captain Christine Sinclair

The shoes that are creating some problems for Jacobs (after signing a million-dollar contract with Puma, the Olympian has temporarily returned to Nike),

Samuele buys them in the shop. They are standard shoes – explains Del Medico – and he is happy with them. If a sponsor comes forward, we gladly try other ones: maybe they could be advantageous for his racing style. On the other hand, Puma is working on Jacobs’ feet and delicate muscles in view of the outdoor season, which does not unbutton itself on the nature of the problems that none of the ten sprinters who wore the EvoSpeed ​​Tokyo Nitro in Istanbul would have complained about.