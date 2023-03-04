Of Gaia Piccardi

Ceccarelli in 6”48 beats Marcell Jacobs in 6”50 at the European Championships in Istanbul

Double, gold Samuele Ceccarelli and silver Marcell Jacobs on 60 meters: the speed on the continent, in the sprint in the hall, is called Italy. a European that leaves you stunned, the king of Olympia flew to Istanbul as reigning champion (6″47, Torun 2021) finds his rival at home: his best enemy is Massa’s aspiring lawyer who had already beaten him in the Absolutes of Ancona (I told you I hadn’t lost to a nobody… Jacobs jokes bitterly), capable of running the semifinal in 6”47 (best weather of the season) and to claw for gold in 6”48 with the blue leader bib, overwhelmed by emotions so much that he competed with a few lines of fever: Thanks aspirin! are his first words.

No revenge of Ancona, therefore, Jacobs closes disgruntled and in pain (A little pain that I already felt before the semifinal, I ran it without knowing if I would reach the end, I threw myself and went like this. I gave everything. I’m unhappy for myself but happy for Samuele),

the Swedish Larsson bronze in 6”53. The Briton is far from the podium Prescodwho had arrived in Turkey as a favorite and is confirmed as fragile in the moments that count: last in 6″64.

Italy’s balance at the European Championship rises to two golds (Ceccarelli in the 60s and Weir in the weight) and two silvers (Jacobs in the 60s and Daria Dekrach, a naturalized Ukrainian, in the triple). The new king of the sprint is very excited and dazed: I really don’t know what to say, I didn’t expect it, give me your hand, Ceccarelli says turning to Jacobs trying to fake disappointment: At least the gold left in the house. Then Samuele melts away: Putting myself on the blocks for the European final with the best time of the season gave me a bit of pressure, I felt there were more expectations. Now I don’t realize, the very high level, I’m experiencing all things that I’m not used to. I am the newcomer, it will take me a month to realize. See also High altitude derby in Sedico The Fiori Barp announces Bardin

Indoor athletics ends here, the Diamond League kicks off at the end of May, the super championship in outdoor stages (Golden Gala in Florence on 2 June: it will be a party not to be missed). Jacobs’ challenge will be to regain speed in the 100m (with new shoes? old? Ah, know…), Ceccarelli’s will be to prove that he is not just an indoor sprinter. The high bar. The king of Europe on the 100 starts from a staff of 10”45. But there’s time to think about it: life, tonight, is beautiful.