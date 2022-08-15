PAVIA

After the world champion jersey in the individual time trial race, Paolo Cecchetto, athlete of the Equa Team of Santa Cristina, also wins the silver medal in the team relay handbike race, the Team Relay, on the second day of the world championships. of para-cycling and handbike in progress in Baie Comeau, Canada.

The captain of the national team and of the Pavia team together with Diego Colombari and Luca Mazzone were once again protagonists in a discipline where the Azzurri have always stood on the podium in all editions of the world championships. The three Italian handbikers won a well-deserved silver, which once again demonstrates how unity and team spirit are the real strength of this national handbike team. The world title went to France, which thus repeated the success achieved in the World Cup in Québec City last week. In the challenge against time over the distance of km. 27 overall, Italy held up only until the first intermediate time at the third kilometer with Cecchetto, then it was always in pursuit of the transalpine trio, who in the end crossed the finish line in a time of 47’39 against the 48’33 recorded from the Azzurri, while the Spanish trio closed the podium, reaching the finish line at +59 ” from Cecchetto and his teammates.

«The French team is going very fast – comments the president of Team Equa, Ercole Spada – in such a long race in the end the gap from the transalpines was not high, also because a slower fraction or two is enough and immediately it becomes hard for those levels recover. In the end, however, Cecchetto was satisfied with the silver. Now head to the online races ».

The other athlete of the Equa Team competing was the Friulian Andrea Tarlao who finished eighth the time trial race in para-cycling. «Andrea has recently arrived with us – concludes Spada – he has good potential that we are trying to develop thanks to the work of our coach. I believe that for the Paris Games he can be among the favorites for the podium ». –

M.Sc.