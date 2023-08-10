Cech was threatened with an ugly carom. A normal situation, he heard from the plant bosses. That’s why it ends

The head of the Füsport-RT Motorsport team Bernd Klockmann and the Czech driver were investigating immediately after the race whether and how the incident from the finish line and his crash in turn 2 would be resolved. Svoboda was worried that everything could end in an ugly carom. The management of the race let it be known that it is possible to discuss whether Svoboda’s crash was a normal racing accident. But it was clear about the moment from the finish line: It was a “normal” situation.

The opinion of the team and the Czech athlete was the opposite. “In our opinion, the incident deserved a penalty without debate. When such things happen, there is a need to be punished. It’s only a matter of time before something bad happens. When it comes to safety, the plant management must then act. We expect this behavior from the responsible persons,” reads the statement of the Czech competitor’s team.

In response to the situation, Petr Svoboda decided to withdraw from further participation in the IDM Supersport 300 Championship. After the season, the entire team will withdraw from the championship.

Subsequently, Freudenberg KTM also hastened its reaction, presenting that it takes the accusations directed at Walid Khan with all seriousness. “No driver should be punished before everything is properly investigated. That is part of fair play in our sport. Unfortunately, they appear in the media really taken out of context and everything goes too far. Threats of violence or personal insults against our rider cannot be tolerated,” the stable is siding with Khan.

The team is said to have resolved everything with the accused driver and listened to his version of the situation from Sunday’s race. “Peter and I drove quite close to the pit wall, I was afraid that we would touch the handlebars. So I removed my hand from them to keep Peter away. I wanted to put a hand’s distance between us. I didn’t want to grab his handlebars, brakes or anything. I just wanted to avoid contact that would endanger both of us,” says the competitor.

“Each driver in our team is aware of his responsibility and wants to set a positive sporting example with his behavior. Even if there is a wrong reaction of the driver, it does not justify anyone to chase a person. Due to the many threats, we have therefore decided to protect our rider Walid Khan and not allow him to attend the IDM events in Assen and Hockenheim,” the team said in a statement.

