Seventh place in the standings after three consecutive victories and a +4 on the octaves: Podolife NPT archives the balance of the first round (7-6) of the A2 women with great satisfaction and looks to the second round, which will start on Saturday with the match at the home of Valbruna Bolzano, with well-founded hopes of keeping the position, good for the playoffs.

Zagni, was everything planned or should we speak of a pleasant surprise?

«In truth, at the beginning there wasn’t much talk about it and no one had asked us anything – confesses Cecilia, 27-year-old from Cremona, 1.80m, strong forward in the second league in Treviso – but after the club’s summer investments we wanted to do well. And so we came in seventh place. There is some regret for the matches thrown away at home, like the one against Broni, but we are happy like this».

A difficult league.

“Yes, very balanced. There are no mattress teams (but Vicenza is 0-13, ndr), every match is a struggle, even whoever is behind can beat the best».

Npt has a rather renewed roster, including coach, yet you seem to have always played together.

«Off the field there are no problems, we all get along well and the climate is good in the locker room. At the beginning, also due to the injuries, we struggled a bit, but then we got to know each other better and better and found our rhythm».

Above all, you have kept the house specialty, an always aggressive and gritty basketball.

“These are qualities that society looks for in players and in fact none of us has ever backed down in the face of any situation”.

8 points in 28 minutes: satisfied with your averages?

«Let’s say yes, I hope I provided some good answers when I was called into question. And this also applies to my companions: in the most difficult moments each one gave what she had. Then it is clear that the most important aspect is for the team to win».

The second round begins on Saturday: first in Bolzano then you will host Milan.

«Saturday we have to win, it will be tough against Milan, they are definitely strong but we put in a good performance in the first leg, so the goal is to repeat it. However right now it’s better to just think about the next one. We are in a position to not have too much pressure on us, but the goal is always to go forward and improve. Against any adversary.”