Ceferin’s revenge: “We took 50 million from Juve”

The president of UEFA: "It's right to exclude them from European competitions now, not in ten years' time. The Super League? Nobody wants it"

The Juve remained out of the cups for the 2023-2024 season due to the “Capital Gains Case” and for non-compliance with the settlement agreement of UEFA. The Juventus team therefore does not participate in the Conference League for the new season and will have to pay a ten million euro fine. UEFA’s decision came at the end of July and is now being forcefully reaffirmed by the president Alexander Ceferin.

“It’s right to exclude them from the cups now, not in ten years”

“Juve? It seems logical to me that a club that has not complied with the rules is excluded from European competitions – Ceferin told the French newspaper The team -. Exclude them if they returned to the Champions League? You can’t punish a company in 10 years if it has done something wrong now. You cannot decide to exclude Juve in 2028 or when they qualify for the next Champions League.”

“We took 50 million from Juve”

“For any European club, a penalty like the one suffered by the Bianconeri is important and causes an economic loss of between 40 and 50 million euros. It’s not a small thing – added the president of UEFA -. Especially if you are a club in dire financial straits. With the new changes and adjustments made, it is now a system that works better than before. In addition to Juventus, we had also excluded Manchester City, but the CAS rejected our request. But the goal of Financial Fair Play is not to punish clubs with exclusionbut to help them to have a healthy economic sustainability that favors competition”.

“The Super League? Nobody wants it”

According to some, Juve would also have been punished for the very harsh controversies between Ceferin and the former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli over the Super League. The Juventus club abandoned the project in mid-July due to “differences with Real Madrid and Barcelona”. For Ceferin, the project had too much visibility. “Too much attention is paid to these so-called SuperLega related projects – said the top manager -. There is an appeal that must be judged by the Court of Justice of the European Union. But it seems strange to me that these same clubs want to play in UEFA competitions, the same ones they say they don’t like. Frankly, the projects we are talking about do not deserve so many comments. Nobody wants the Super League. Not even within the clubs mentioned, apart from the main executives. Real and Barça suspended for this? It’s too early to tell.”

