Celebrating Asian Games Shaoxing Runners Happy Run_Zhejiang Online

2023-06-20 11:04:13 Source: Chao News reporter Wang Xiaotian Correspondent Feng Jianhua

On the morning of June 18, under the guidance of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, hosted by Shaoxing Asian Games, Shaoxing Marathon and Road Running Association, Shaoxing Sports Journalists Association, Shaoxing Olympic Sports Center, the 19th Asian Games in 2022 ) supported by the ball running team, “Welcome to the Asian Games’ Heart-to-Heart, @Future’ Provincial League Run—Shaoxing Station Activity” was successfully held at the softball home field of Shaoxing Baseball (Soft) Ball Sports and Cultural Center. More than 150 people from relevant running clubs in downtown Shaoxing and Keqiao gathered together to exchange fitness experiences and celebrate the Asian Games. Wang Rongjun, Deputy Director of Shaoxing Sports Bureau, Wu Haojun, Deputy Director of Shaoxing News Media Center, Zhou Zhong, Director of Training and Competition Department of Shaoxing Sports Bureau, Yin Tiexiong, Director of Shaoxing Olympic Sports Center, Ding Guojian, President of Shaoxing Marathon and Road Running Association, and Badminton World Chen Gang, the champion and the head coach of Shaoxing Feifeng Badminton Team, attended the event and ran into the Asian Games venues with fellow runners, setting off a new wave of national fitness and welcoming the Asian Games.

After the simple opening ceremony, a flute sounded and started running happily. The runners divided into two columns and ran around the softball home field, ran to the softball auxiliary hall, and then ran down the newly built waterfront trail and crossed the road to the baseball main and auxiliary hall. The joint running activity revolves around the main baseball and softball main and auxiliary halls of the Shaoxing Baseball (Soft) Sports Cultural Center. The runners experience and visit the construction results of the Asian Games venues. The coaches of the Shaoxing baseball (softball) team also introduced and shared baseball and softball knowledge to the runners who came to the Asian Games venue for the first time. Fu Zheng, a senior runner of the Shaoxing Crosswalker Running Group, said that it is a rare opportunity for the parents and children of the Sunshine Parent-child Running Group to participate in the Grand Union Running today. It is a great feeling to experience baseball and softball first-hand, so that parents and children can learn more about the Asian Games. “After we go back, we need to mobilize more friends to run together, actively participate in exercise, and celebrate the Asian Games, so they all come to be good hosts.” Fu Zheng said.

Shaoxing is one of the first batch of national exercise and fitness model cities, and the nationwide exercise and fitness movement is in the ascendant. The national fitness public service is perfect, and the national fitness venues and facilities are sufficient. “The number of sports venues in Shaoxing is getting better and better. I hope that everyone will continue to exercise to improve their physical fitness, and encourage people around them to join the ranks of national fitness, so as to form a strong atmosphere in the whole society to welcome the Asian Games.” Keqiao Jinniu Running Group said Zuo Yuniu, the person in charge. Today, more than 30 runners from their running team signed up, and many teammates also volunteered to serve as logistics support. “Everyone is rushing to welcome the Asian Games, and hope to participate in the future if they have the opportunity.” Zuo Yuniu said.

“Run into the Asian Games venues to celebrate the Asian Games event.” According to the person in charge of the sponsor, the event is arranged in the Shaoxing Baseball (Softball) Sports Culture Center, which embodies the purpose of opening the Asian Games venues to the public and allowing the people to enjoy the Asian Games bonus in advance. Since the venue was completed and officially put into use last year, it has completed the task of hosting Asian Games test matches and many national and provincial competitions. At the same time, it is open to the public for public welfare, conveniently meeting the fitness needs of ordinary people, benefiting the people for the people and benefiting the people, with a total of more than 100 sessions. The organizer hopes to further publicize and promote the in-depth development of the national fitness movement through the joint running event, deeply publicize the knowledge of the Asian Games, spread the spirit of sports, improve the sense of ownership of the city, make everyone a good host, and create public opinion in the whole society for the national fitness to welcome the Asian Games atmosphere.

Tags: Shaoxing City; Asian Games; National Fitness Editor: Bi Zhen

