Celebrating the Asian Games and enjoying the national fitness boom, Hangzhou Tennis Mixed Doubles Tournament kicks off_Hangzhou Net

Celebrating the Asian Games and Enjoying the National Fitness Boom, Hangzhou Tennis Mixed Doubles Championship Shooting

On April 22, the 6th “Yuan Chuan Cup” Hangzhou Tennis Mixed Doubles Tournament sponsored by Hangzhou Tennis Association started shooting in Chengbei Sports Park. There were 61 pairs of players and 122 players in the competition. here.

The Hangzhou Tennis Mixed Doubles Tournament has been held for 5 times, and it is the only mixed doubles competition held by the Municipal Tennis Association throughout the year. It has received active participation and enthusiastic support from many fans. The seed teams for this competition are the top eight of the original partners in the previous session. This year, the “electronic one-key draw” method is adopted, and the other teams are drawn by the computer system within one second, which improves the efficiency.

Zhou Qifa is a Ph.D. from Zhejiang University. As a tennis lover, he is often active in amateur events in Hangzhou. This time his partner Wang Yun is also a teacher at Zhejiang University. This pair can be called a “high-spirited partner”. For the players, this game is an opportunity to meet old friends and make new friends. Playing a fierce game on weekends can release the pressure in work and life to the fullest.

The relevant person in charge of the organizer said that the purpose of insisting on holding the mixed doubles competition is to attract more women to participate, so as to drive more family members to appreciate the charm of tennis.

In recent years, with the vigorous development of amateur tennis in Hangzhou, the continuous innovation and improvement of event organization, the continuous improvement of venue hardware conditions, and the enthusiasm of players participating in the event has continued to rise. As the Hangzhou Asian Games is approaching, Hangzhou Amateur Tennis Sports are breaking out into an unprecedented upsurge, showing an increasingly important role and charm in national fitness programs.