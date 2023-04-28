Home » Celebrating the Asian Games and praising the beauty of labor, the “Celebrating May Day and Celebrating the Asian Games” light show opens tonight-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-29 07:15

Hangzhou Daily News Celebrated the Asian Games and praised the beauty of labor. On the occasion of the “May 1st” Labor Day, tonight, the theme light show of “Celebrating May 1st and Celebrating the Asian Games” will be held in Qianjiang New City. Under the night sky, a magnificent picture scroll composed of dozens of buildings will slowly unfold on the banks of the Qiantang River, paying tribute to every hard-working dream chaser.

The reporter learned from the City Appearance and Landscape Center of the Municipal Urban Management Bureau that the themed light show will last from April 29 to May 3, and will be divided into four chapters, integrating the theme of the “May 1st” festival, the image of Hangzhou city, and the promotion of the Asian Games. Symbols and other elements are further created through lighting linkage playback to create a strong atmosphere for the whole people to pay tribute to the workers and welcome the Asian Games.

Source: Hangzhou Daily Author: Reporter Ren Yan Correspondent Jin Ni Xu Ke Editor: Chen Dong

